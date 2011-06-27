  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2015 F-350 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,151*

Total Cash Price

$27,303

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,929*

Total Cash Price

$30,579

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,596*

Total Cash Price

$35,494

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,745*

Total Cash Price

$40,681

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,040*

Total Cash Price

$28,941

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,114*

Total Cash Price

$27,849

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,929*

Total Cash Price

$30,579

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,892*

Total Cash Price

$31,125

F-350 Super Duty SuperCab

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,152*

Total Cash Price

$34,675

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,152*

Total Cash Price

$34,675

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,077*

Total Cash Price

$28,395

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,782*

Total Cash Price

$40,135

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,966*

Total Cash Price

$30,033

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,930*

Total Cash Price

$37,951

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,151*

Total Cash Price

$27,303

XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,189*

Total Cash Price

$34,129

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,041*

Total Cash Price

$36,313

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,151*

Total Cash Price

$27,303

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,967*

Total Cash Price

$37,405

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,670*

Total Cash Price

$34,402

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,670*

Total Cash Price

$34,402

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,485*

Total Cash Price

$37,132

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,152*

Total Cash Price

$34,675

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,856*

Total Cash Price

$39,043

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,448*

Total Cash Price

$37,678

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$49,596*

Total Cash Price

$28,122

F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,966*

Total Cash Price

$30,033

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,893*

Total Cash Price

$38,497

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,856*

Total Cash Price

$39,043

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,522*

Total Cash Price

$36,586

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,929*

Total Cash Price

$30,579

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,744*

Total Cash Price

$33,310

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,189*

Total Cash Price

$34,129

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,781*

Total Cash Price

$32,764

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,559*

Total Cash Price

$28,668

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,966*

Total Cash Price

$30,033

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,485*

Total Cash Price

$29,760

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,929*

Total Cash Price

$30,579

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,411*

Total Cash Price

$30,852

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,892*

Total Cash Price

$31,125

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,745*

Total Cash Price

$40,681

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,744*

Total Cash Price

$33,310

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,448*

Total Cash Price

$37,678

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$48,151*

Total Cash Price

$27,303

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$56,818*

Total Cash Price

$32,218

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,856*

Total Cash Price

$39,043

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,782*

Total Cash Price

$40,135

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,559*

Total Cash Price

$36,040

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,633*

Total Cash Price

$34,948

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$50,077*

Total Cash Price

$28,395

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,078*

Total Cash Price

$35,767

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,078*

Total Cash Price

$35,767

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,967*

Total Cash Price

$37,405

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,670*

Total Cash Price

$34,402

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$12,917

Taxes & Fees

$1,656

Financing

$4,268

Fuel

$12,055

Insurance

$4,380

Repairs

$3,694

Maintenance

$9,181

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$1,499$1,031$1,710$2,073$2,868$9,181
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,472$46$46$46$46$1,656
Financing$1,468$1,181$874$547$198$4,268
Depreciation$5,476$2,180$1,937$1,739$1,585$12,917
Fuel$2,271$2,339$2,409$2,481$2,555$12,055
True Cost to Own®$13,544$8,245$8,572$8,628$9,162$48,151

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$1,679$1,155$1,915$2,322$3,212$10,283
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,649$52$52$52$52$1,855
Financing$1,644$1,323$979$613$222$4,780
Depreciation$6,133$2,442$2,169$1,948$1,775$14,467
Fuel$2,544$2,620$2,698$2,779$2,862$13,502
True Cost to Own®$15,169$9,234$9,601$9,663$10,261$53,929

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,073$1,105$1,138$1,171$1,208$5,694
Maintenance$1,949$1,340$2,223$2,695$3,728$11,935
Repairs$693$803$937$1,093$1,275$4,802
Taxes & Fees$1,914$60$60$60$60$2,153
Financing$1,908$1,535$1,136$711$257$5,548
Depreciation$7,119$2,834$2,518$2,261$2,061$16,792
Fuel$2,952$3,041$3,132$3,225$3,322$15,672
True Cost to Own®$17,607$10,719$11,144$11,216$11,911$62,596

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,267$1,304$1,342$1,384$6,526
Maintenance$2,234$1,536$2,548$3,089$4,273$13,680
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$2,193$69$69$69$69$2,467
Financing$2,187$1,760$1,302$815$295$6,359
Depreciation$8,159$3,248$2,886$2,591$2,362$19,246
Fuel$3,384$3,485$3,589$3,697$3,807$17,962
True Cost to Own®$20,181$12,285$12,772$12,856$13,651$71,745

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$875$901$928$955$985$4,643
Maintenance$1,589$1,093$1,813$2,197$3,040$9,732
Repairs$565$655$764$891$1,040$3,916
Taxes & Fees$1,560$49$49$49$49$1,755
Financing$1,556$1,252$926$580$210$4,524
Depreciation$5,805$2,311$2,053$1,843$1,680$13,692
Fuel$2,407$2,479$2,554$2,630$2,708$12,778
True Cost to Own®$14,357$8,740$9,086$9,146$9,712$51,040

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$867$893$919$948$4,468
Maintenance$1,529$1,052$1,744$2,114$2,925$9,365
Repairs$544$630$735$858$1,001$3,768
Taxes & Fees$1,501$47$47$47$47$1,689
Financing$1,497$1,205$891$558$202$4,353
Depreciation$5,586$2,224$1,976$1,774$1,617$13,175
Fuel$2,316$2,386$2,457$2,531$2,606$12,296
True Cost to Own®$13,815$8,410$8,743$8,801$9,345$49,114

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$1,679$1,155$1,915$2,322$3,212$10,283
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,649$52$52$52$52$1,855
Financing$1,644$1,323$979$613$222$4,780
Depreciation$6,133$2,442$2,169$1,948$1,775$14,467
Fuel$2,544$2,620$2,698$2,779$2,862$13,502
True Cost to Own®$15,169$9,234$9,601$9,663$10,261$53,929

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$969$997$1,027$1,059$4,993
Maintenance$1,709$1,175$1,949$2,363$3,270$10,466
Repairs$608$705$822$959$1,118$4,211
Taxes & Fees$1,678$52$52$52$52$1,888
Financing$1,674$1,346$996$624$226$4,866
Depreciation$6,243$2,485$2,208$1,982$1,807$14,725
Fuel$2,589$2,666$2,746$2,828$2,913$13,743
True Cost to Own®$15,440$9,399$9,772$9,836$10,445$54,892

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,144$1,180$5,563
Maintenance$1,904$1,309$2,172$2,633$3,642$11,660
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,869$58$58$58$58$2,103
Financing$1,864$1,500$1,110$695$251$5,420
Depreciation$6,955$2,769$2,460$2,209$2,013$16,405
Fuel$2,884$2,971$3,059$3,151$3,245$15,310
True Cost to Own®$17,201$10,471$10,886$10,958$11,636$61,152

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,144$1,180$5,563
Maintenance$1,904$1,309$2,172$2,633$3,642$11,660
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,869$58$58$58$58$2,103
Financing$1,864$1,500$1,110$695$251$5,420
Depreciation$6,955$2,769$2,460$2,209$2,013$16,405
Fuel$2,884$2,971$3,059$3,151$3,245$15,310
True Cost to Own®$17,201$10,471$10,886$10,958$11,636$61,152

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$937$966$4,555
Maintenance$1,559$1,072$1,778$2,156$2,983$9,548
Repairs$554$643$750$875$1,020$3,842
Taxes & Fees$1,531$48$48$48$48$1,722
Financing$1,527$1,228$909$569$206$4,439
Depreciation$5,695$2,267$2,014$1,809$1,648$13,434
Fuel$2,362$2,433$2,505$2,580$2,657$12,537
True Cost to Own®$14,086$8,575$8,915$8,973$9,528$50,077

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,250$1,286$1,324$1,366$6,439
Maintenance$2,204$1,516$2,514$3,047$4,216$13,496
Repairs$784$908$1,060$1,236$1,442$5,430
Taxes & Fees$2,164$68$68$68$68$2,434
Financing$2,158$1,736$1,285$804$291$6,274
Depreciation$8,050$3,205$2,847$2,556$2,330$18,988
Fuel$3,338$3,438$3,541$3,647$3,756$17,721
True Cost to Own®$19,910$12,120$12,601$12,683$13,468$70,782

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$1,649$1,134$1,881$2,280$3,155$10,099
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,619$51$51$51$51$1,822
Financing$1,615$1,299$961$602$218$4,695
Depreciation$6,024$2,398$2,131$1,913$1,744$14,209
Fuel$2,498$2,573$2,650$2,729$2,811$13,261
True Cost to Own®$14,898$9,070$9,429$9,491$10,078$52,966

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,182$1,216$1,252$1,291$6,088
Maintenance$2,084$1,433$2,377$2,881$3,987$12,762
Repairs$741$859$1,002$1,169$1,364$5,135
Taxes & Fees$2,046$64$64$64$64$2,302
Financing$2,041$1,642$1,215$760$275$5,933
Depreciation$7,612$3,030$2,692$2,417$2,203$17,955
Fuel$3,157$3,251$3,349$3,449$3,551$16,756
True Cost to Own®$18,826$11,461$11,915$11,993$12,735$66,930

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$1,499$1,031$1,710$2,073$2,868$9,181
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,472$46$46$46$46$1,656
Financing$1,468$1,181$874$547$198$4,268
Depreciation$5,476$2,180$1,937$1,739$1,585$12,917
Fuel$2,271$2,339$2,409$2,481$2,555$12,055
True Cost to Own®$13,544$8,245$8,572$8,628$9,162$48,151

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,063$1,094$1,126$1,161$5,475
Maintenance$1,874$1,289$2,138$2,591$3,585$11,476
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$1,840$58$58$58$58$2,070
Financing$1,835$1,476$1,093$684$248$5,335
Depreciation$6,845$2,725$2,421$2,174$1,981$16,146
Fuel$2,839$2,924$3,011$3,101$3,194$15,069
True Cost to Own®$16,930$10,306$10,715$10,785$11,453$60,189

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,097$1,131$1,164$1,198$1,236$5,825
Maintenance$1,994$1,371$2,274$2,757$3,814$12,211
Repairs$709$822$959$1,119$1,305$4,913
Taxes & Fees$1,958$61$61$61$61$2,202
Financing$1,952$1,571$1,162$728$263$5,676
Depreciation$7,283$2,899$2,576$2,313$2,108$17,180
Fuel$3,020$3,111$3,204$3,300$3,398$16,033
True Cost to Own®$18,014$10,966$11,401$11,475$12,185$64,041

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$1,499$1,031$1,710$2,073$2,868$9,181
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,472$46$46$46$46$1,656
Financing$1,468$1,181$874$547$198$4,268
Depreciation$5,476$2,180$1,937$1,739$1,585$12,917
Fuel$2,271$2,339$2,409$2,481$2,555$12,055
True Cost to Own®$13,544$8,245$8,572$8,628$9,162$48,151

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,165$1,199$1,234$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$2,054$1,412$2,343$2,840$3,929$12,578
Repairs$730$847$988$1,152$1,344$5,061
Taxes & Fees$2,017$63$63$63$63$2,269
Financing$2,011$1,618$1,197$749$271$5,847
Depreciation$7,502$2,987$2,654$2,382$2,171$17,696
Fuel$3,111$3,204$3,300$3,399$3,500$16,515
True Cost to Own®$18,555$11,296$11,744$11,820$12,552$65,967

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,135$1,171$5,519
Maintenance$1,889$1,299$2,155$2,612$3,614$11,568
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,855$58$58$58$58$2,087
Financing$1,850$1,488$1,101$689$249$5,378
Depreciation$6,900$2,747$2,441$2,191$1,997$16,275
Fuel$2,861$2,947$3,035$3,126$3,219$15,189
True Cost to Own®$17,065$10,389$10,801$10,871$11,544$60,670

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,135$1,171$5,519
Maintenance$1,889$1,299$2,155$2,612$3,614$11,568
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,855$58$58$58$58$2,087
Financing$1,850$1,488$1,101$689$249$5,378
Depreciation$6,900$2,747$2,441$2,191$1,997$16,275
Fuel$2,861$2,947$3,035$3,126$3,219$15,189
True Cost to Own®$17,065$10,389$10,801$10,871$11,544$60,670

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,122$1,156$1,190$1,225$1,263$5,957
Maintenance$2,039$1,402$2,326$2,819$3,900$12,486
Repairs$725$840$981$1,144$1,334$5,024
Taxes & Fees$2,002$63$63$63$63$2,252
Financing$1,996$1,606$1,189$744$269$5,804
Depreciation$7,447$2,965$2,634$2,365$2,156$17,567
Fuel$3,089$3,181$3,276$3,374$3,475$16,395
True Cost to Own®$18,420$11,213$11,658$11,734$12,460$65,485

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,048$1,080$1,111$1,144$1,180$5,563
Maintenance$1,904$1,309$2,172$2,633$3,642$11,660
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$1,869$58$58$58$58$2,103
Financing$1,864$1,500$1,110$695$251$5,420
Depreciation$6,955$2,769$2,460$2,209$2,013$16,405
Fuel$2,884$2,971$3,059$3,151$3,245$15,310
True Cost to Own®$17,201$10,471$10,886$10,958$11,636$61,152

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,216$1,251$1,288$1,328$6,263
Maintenance$2,144$1,474$2,445$2,964$4,101$13,129
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$2,105$66$66$66$66$2,368
Financing$2,099$1,689$1,250$782$283$6,103
Depreciation$7,831$3,117$2,770$2,487$2,267$18,471
Fuel$3,248$3,345$3,445$3,548$3,654$17,239
True Cost to Own®$19,368$11,790$12,258$12,338$13,102$68,856

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,243$1,282$6,044
Maintenance$2,069$1,423$2,360$2,861$3,958$12,670
Repairs$736$853$995$1,161$1,354$5,098
Taxes & Fees$2,031$63$63$63$63$2,285
Financing$2,026$1,630$1,206$755$273$5,890
Depreciation$7,557$3,008$2,673$2,400$2,187$17,825
Fuel$3,134$3,228$3,324$3,424$3,526$16,636
True Cost to Own®$18,691$11,378$11,829$11,907$12,644$66,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$850$876$901$928$957$4,511
Maintenance$1,544$1,062$1,761$2,135$2,954$9,456
Repairs$549$637$743$866$1,010$3,805
Taxes & Fees$1,516$47$47$47$47$1,706
Financing$1,512$1,216$900$563$204$4,396
Depreciation$5,640$2,245$1,995$1,791$1,633$13,305
Fuel$2,339$2,409$2,481$2,555$2,632$12,417
True Cost to Own®$13,950$8,492$8,829$8,887$9,437$49,596

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$1,649$1,134$1,881$2,280$3,155$10,099
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,619$51$51$51$51$1,822
Financing$1,615$1,299$961$602$218$4,695
Depreciation$6,024$2,398$2,131$1,913$1,744$14,209
Fuel$2,498$2,573$2,650$2,729$2,811$13,261
True Cost to Own®$14,898$9,070$9,429$9,491$10,078$52,966

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,163$1,199$1,234$1,270$1,310$6,176
Maintenance$2,114$1,454$2,411$2,923$4,044$12,945
Repairs$752$871$1,017$1,186$1,383$5,209
Taxes & Fees$2,076$65$65$65$65$2,335
Financing$2,070$1,665$1,232$771$279$6,018
Depreciation$7,721$3,074$2,731$2,452$2,235$18,213
Fuel$3,202$3,298$3,397$3,498$3,603$16,998
True Cost to Own®$19,097$11,625$12,087$12,165$12,918$67,893

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,216$1,251$1,288$1,328$6,263
Maintenance$2,144$1,474$2,445$2,964$4,101$13,129
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$2,105$66$66$66$66$2,368
Financing$2,099$1,689$1,250$782$283$6,103
Depreciation$7,831$3,117$2,770$2,487$2,267$18,471
Fuel$3,248$3,345$3,445$3,548$3,654$17,239
True Cost to Own®$19,368$11,790$12,258$12,338$13,102$68,856

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,106$1,139$1,173$1,207$1,245$5,869
Maintenance$2,009$1,382$2,291$2,778$3,843$12,303
Repairs$714$828$966$1,127$1,315$4,950
Taxes & Fees$1,972$62$62$62$62$2,219
Financing$1,967$1,583$1,171$733$265$5,719
Depreciation$7,338$2,921$2,596$2,330$2,124$17,309
Fuel$3,043$3,134$3,228$3,325$3,424$16,154
True Cost to Own®$18,149$11,048$11,486$11,562$12,277$64,522

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$1,679$1,155$1,915$2,322$3,212$10,283
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,649$52$52$52$52$1,855
Financing$1,644$1,323$979$613$222$4,780
Depreciation$6,133$2,442$2,169$1,948$1,775$14,467
Fuel$2,544$2,620$2,698$2,779$2,862$13,502
True Cost to Own®$15,169$9,234$9,601$9,663$10,261$53,929

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,037$1,068$1,099$1,133$5,344
Maintenance$1,829$1,258$2,086$2,529$3,499$11,201
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$1,796$56$56$56$56$2,020
Financing$1,791$1,441$1,066$667$242$5,207
Depreciation$6,681$2,660$2,363$2,122$1,934$15,759
Fuel$2,771$2,854$2,939$3,027$3,117$14,707
True Cost to Own®$16,524$10,059$10,458$10,526$11,178$58,744

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,031$1,063$1,094$1,126$1,161$5,475
Maintenance$1,874$1,289$2,138$2,591$3,585$11,476
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$1,840$58$58$58$58$2,070
Financing$1,835$1,476$1,093$684$248$5,335
Depreciation$6,845$2,725$2,421$2,174$1,981$16,146
Fuel$2,839$2,924$3,011$3,101$3,194$15,069
True Cost to Own®$16,930$10,306$10,715$10,785$11,453$60,189

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,020$1,050$1,081$1,115$5,256
Maintenance$1,799$1,237$2,052$2,488$3,442$11,017
Repairs$640$742$865$1,009$1,177$4,433
Taxes & Fees$1,766$55$55$55$55$1,987
Financing$1,762$1,417$1,049$656$238$5,122
Depreciation$6,571$2,616$2,324$2,087$1,902$15,500
Fuel$2,725$2,807$2,891$2,977$3,066$14,466
True Cost to Own®$16,253$9,894$10,286$10,354$10,994$57,781

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$866$893$919$946$975$4,599
Maintenance$1,574$1,083$1,796$2,177$3,011$9,640
Repairs$560$649$757$883$1,030$3,879
Taxes & Fees$1,546$48$48$48$48$1,739
Financing$1,541$1,240$918$574$208$4,481
Depreciation$5,750$2,289$2,034$1,826$1,664$13,563
Fuel$2,385$2,456$2,529$2,605$2,683$12,658
True Cost to Own®$14,221$8,657$9,001$9,059$9,620$50,559

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$991$1,022$4,818
Maintenance$1,649$1,134$1,881$2,280$3,155$10,099
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$1,619$51$51$51$51$1,822
Financing$1,615$1,299$961$602$218$4,695
Depreciation$6,024$2,398$2,131$1,913$1,744$14,209
Fuel$2,498$2,573$2,650$2,729$2,811$13,261
True Cost to Own®$14,898$9,070$9,429$9,491$10,078$52,966

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$899$927$954$982$1,013$4,774
Maintenance$1,634$1,124$1,864$2,260$3,126$10,007
Repairs$581$674$786$917$1,069$4,026
Taxes & Fees$1,604$50$50$50$50$1,805
Financing$1,600$1,287$953$596$216$4,652
Depreciation$5,969$2,376$2,111$1,896$1,728$14,080
Fuel$2,475$2,550$2,626$2,704$2,785$13,140
True Cost to Own®$14,763$8,987$9,343$9,405$9,987$52,485

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$924$952$980$1,009$1,040$4,906
Maintenance$1,679$1,155$1,915$2,322$3,212$10,283
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$1,649$52$52$52$52$1,855
Financing$1,644$1,323$979$613$222$4,780
Depreciation$6,133$2,442$2,169$1,948$1,775$14,467
Fuel$2,544$2,620$2,698$2,779$2,862$13,502
True Cost to Own®$15,169$9,234$9,601$9,663$10,261$53,929

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$960$989$1,018$1,050$4,949
Maintenance$1,694$1,165$1,932$2,342$3,241$10,375
Repairs$602$698$815$950$1,109$4,174
Taxes & Fees$1,663$52$52$52$52$1,871
Financing$1,659$1,335$988$618$224$4,823
Depreciation$6,188$2,463$2,189$1,965$1,791$14,596
Fuel$2,566$2,643$2,722$2,804$2,887$13,622
True Cost to Own®$15,305$9,317$9,686$9,750$10,353$54,411

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$969$997$1,027$1,059$4,993
Maintenance$1,709$1,175$1,949$2,363$3,270$10,466
Repairs$608$705$822$959$1,118$4,211
Taxes & Fees$1,678$52$52$52$52$1,888
Financing$1,674$1,346$996$624$226$4,866
Depreciation$6,243$2,485$2,208$1,982$1,807$14,725
Fuel$2,589$2,666$2,746$2,828$2,913$13,743
True Cost to Own®$15,440$9,399$9,772$9,836$10,445$54,892

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,229$1,267$1,304$1,342$1,384$6,526
Maintenance$2,234$1,536$2,548$3,089$4,273$13,680
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$2,193$69$69$69$69$2,467
Financing$2,187$1,760$1,302$815$295$6,359
Depreciation$8,159$3,248$2,886$2,591$2,362$19,246
Fuel$3,384$3,485$3,589$3,697$3,807$17,962
True Cost to Own®$20,181$12,285$12,772$12,856$13,651$71,745

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,007$1,037$1,068$1,099$1,133$5,344
Maintenance$1,829$1,258$2,086$2,529$3,499$11,201
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$1,796$56$56$56$56$2,020
Financing$1,791$1,441$1,066$667$242$5,207
Depreciation$6,681$2,660$2,363$2,122$1,934$15,759
Fuel$2,771$2,854$2,939$3,027$3,117$14,707
True Cost to Own®$16,524$10,059$10,458$10,526$11,178$58,744

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,243$1,282$6,044
Maintenance$2,069$1,423$2,360$2,861$3,958$12,670
Repairs$736$853$995$1,161$1,354$5,098
Taxes & Fees$2,031$63$63$63$63$2,285
Financing$2,026$1,630$1,206$755$273$5,890
Depreciation$7,557$3,008$2,673$2,400$2,187$17,825
Fuel$3,134$3,228$3,324$3,424$3,526$16,636
True Cost to Own®$18,691$11,378$11,829$11,907$12,644$66,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$825$850$875$901$929$4,380
Maintenance$1,499$1,031$1,710$2,073$2,868$9,181
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$1,472$46$46$46$46$1,656
Financing$1,468$1,181$874$547$198$4,268
Depreciation$5,476$2,180$1,937$1,739$1,585$12,917
Fuel$2,271$2,339$2,409$2,481$2,555$12,055
True Cost to Own®$13,544$8,245$8,572$8,628$9,162$48,151

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,003$1,033$1,063$1,096$5,168
Maintenance$1,769$1,217$2,018$2,446$3,384$10,834
Repairs$629$729$851$992$1,158$4,359
Taxes & Fees$1,737$54$54$54$54$1,954
Financing$1,732$1,394$1,031$645$234$5,036
Depreciation$6,462$2,572$2,286$2,052$1,870$15,242
Fuel$2,680$2,760$2,843$2,928$3,015$14,225
True Cost to Own®$15,982$9,729$10,115$10,181$10,811$56,818

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,216$1,251$1,288$1,328$6,263
Maintenance$2,144$1,474$2,445$2,964$4,101$13,129
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$2,105$66$66$66$66$2,368
Financing$2,099$1,689$1,250$782$283$6,103
Depreciation$7,831$3,117$2,770$2,487$2,267$18,471
Fuel$3,248$3,345$3,445$3,548$3,654$17,239
True Cost to Own®$19,368$11,790$12,258$12,338$13,102$68,856

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,213$1,250$1,286$1,324$1,366$6,439
Maintenance$2,204$1,516$2,514$3,047$4,216$13,496
Repairs$784$908$1,060$1,236$1,442$5,430
Taxes & Fees$2,164$68$68$68$68$2,434
Financing$2,158$1,736$1,285$804$291$6,274
Depreciation$8,050$3,205$2,847$2,556$2,330$18,988
Fuel$3,338$3,438$3,541$3,647$3,756$17,721
True Cost to Own®$19,910$12,120$12,601$12,683$13,468$70,782

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,089$1,122$1,155$1,189$1,226$5,782
Maintenance$1,979$1,361$2,257$2,736$3,786$12,119
Repairs$704$816$952$1,110$1,295$4,876
Taxes & Fees$1,943$61$61$61$61$2,186
Financing$1,938$1,559$1,154$722$261$5,634
Depreciation$7,228$2,878$2,557$2,295$2,092$17,050
Fuel$2,998$3,087$3,180$3,275$3,373$15,913
True Cost to Own®$17,878$10,883$11,315$11,389$12,094$63,559

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,056$1,088$1,120$1,153$1,189$5,606
Maintenance$1,919$1,320$2,189$2,653$3,671$11,752
Repairs$682$791$923$1,076$1,256$4,728
Taxes & Fees$1,884$59$59$59$59$2,120
Financing$1,879$1,512$1,119$700$253$5,463
Depreciation$7,009$2,790$2,479$2,226$2,029$16,534
Fuel$2,907$2,994$3,084$3,176$3,270$15,430
True Cost to Own®$17,336$10,554$10,972$11,044$11,727$61,633

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$858$884$910$937$966$4,555
Maintenance$1,559$1,072$1,778$2,156$2,983$9,548
Repairs$554$643$750$875$1,020$3,842
Taxes & Fees$1,531$48$48$48$48$1,722
Financing$1,527$1,228$909$569$206$4,439
Depreciation$5,695$2,267$2,014$1,809$1,648$13,434
Fuel$2,362$2,433$2,505$2,580$2,657$12,537
True Cost to Own®$14,086$8,575$8,915$8,973$9,528$50,077

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,081$1,114$1,146$1,180$1,217$5,738
Maintenance$1,964$1,351$2,240$2,716$3,757$12,027
Repairs$698$810$945$1,102$1,285$4,839
Taxes & Fees$1,928$60$60$60$60$2,169
Financing$1,923$1,547$1,145$717$259$5,591
Depreciation$7,174$2,856$2,537$2,278$2,076$16,921
Fuel$2,975$3,064$3,156$3,250$3,347$15,792
True Cost to Own®$17,743$10,801$11,229$11,303$12,002$63,078

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,081$1,114$1,146$1,180$1,217$5,738
Maintenance$1,964$1,351$2,240$2,716$3,757$12,027
Repairs$698$810$945$1,102$1,285$4,839
Taxes & Fees$1,928$60$60$60$60$2,169
Financing$1,923$1,547$1,145$717$259$5,591
Depreciation$7,174$2,856$2,537$2,278$2,076$16,921
Fuel$2,975$3,064$3,156$3,250$3,347$15,792
True Cost to Own®$17,743$10,801$11,229$11,303$12,002$63,078

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,165$1,199$1,234$1,273$6,001
Maintenance$2,054$1,412$2,343$2,840$3,929$12,578
Repairs$730$847$988$1,152$1,344$5,061
Taxes & Fees$2,017$63$63$63$63$2,269
Financing$2,011$1,618$1,197$749$271$5,847
Depreciation$7,502$2,987$2,654$2,382$2,171$17,696
Fuel$3,111$3,204$3,300$3,399$3,500$16,515
True Cost to Own®$18,555$11,296$11,744$11,820$12,552$65,967

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,135$1,171$5,519
Maintenance$1,889$1,299$2,155$2,612$3,614$11,568
Repairs$672$779$908$1,060$1,236$4,654
Taxes & Fees$1,855$58$58$58$58$2,087
Financing$1,850$1,488$1,101$689$249$5,378
Depreciation$6,900$2,747$2,441$2,191$1,997$16,275
Fuel$2,861$2,947$3,035$3,126$3,219$15,189
True Cost to Own®$17,065$10,389$10,801$10,871$11,544$60,670

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-350 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
