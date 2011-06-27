Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,151*
Total Cash Price
$27,303
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,929*
Total Cash Price
$30,579
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,596*
Total Cash Price
$35,494
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,745*
Total Cash Price
$40,681
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,040*
Total Cash Price
$28,941
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,114*
Total Cash Price
$27,849
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,929*
Total Cash Price
$30,579
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,892*
Total Cash Price
$31,125
F-350 Super Duty SuperCab
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,152*
Total Cash Price
$34,675
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,152*
Total Cash Price
$34,675
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,077*
Total Cash Price
$28,395
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,782*
Total Cash Price
$40,135
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,966*
Total Cash Price
$30,033
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,930*
Total Cash Price
$37,951
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,151*
Total Cash Price
$27,303
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,189*
Total Cash Price
$34,129
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,041*
Total Cash Price
$36,313
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,151*
Total Cash Price
$27,303
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,967*
Total Cash Price
$37,405
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,670*
Total Cash Price
$34,402
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,670*
Total Cash Price
$34,402
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,485*
Total Cash Price
$37,132
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,152*
Total Cash Price
$34,675
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,856*
Total Cash Price
$39,043
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,448*
Total Cash Price
$37,678
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,596*
Total Cash Price
$28,122
F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,966*
Total Cash Price
$30,033
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,893*
Total Cash Price
$38,497
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,856*
Total Cash Price
$39,043
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,522*
Total Cash Price
$36,586
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,929*
Total Cash Price
$30,579
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,744*
Total Cash Price
$33,310
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,189*
Total Cash Price
$34,129
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,781*
Total Cash Price
$32,764
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,559*
Total Cash Price
$28,668
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,966*
Total Cash Price
$30,033
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,485*
Total Cash Price
$29,760
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,929*
Total Cash Price
$30,579
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,411*
Total Cash Price
$30,852
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,892*
Total Cash Price
$31,125
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,745*
Total Cash Price
$40,681
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,744*
Total Cash Price
$33,310
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,448*
Total Cash Price
$37,678
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,151*
Total Cash Price
$27,303
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,818*
Total Cash Price
$32,218
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,856*
Total Cash Price
$39,043
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,782*
Total Cash Price
$40,135
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,559*
Total Cash Price
$36,040
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,633*
Total Cash Price
$34,948
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,077*
Total Cash Price
$28,395
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,078*
Total Cash Price
$35,767
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,078*
Total Cash Price
$35,767
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,967*
Total Cash Price
$37,405
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,670*
Total Cash Price
$34,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,031
|$1,710
|$2,073
|$2,868
|$9,181
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,468
|$1,181
|$874
|$547
|$198
|$4,268
|Depreciation
|$5,476
|$2,180
|$1,937
|$1,739
|$1,585
|$12,917
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$8,245
|$8,572
|$8,628
|$9,162
|$48,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,155
|$1,915
|$2,322
|$3,212
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$979
|$613
|$222
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,442
|$2,169
|$1,948
|$1,775
|$14,467
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$13,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$9,234
|$9,601
|$9,663
|$10,261
|$53,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,171
|$1,208
|$5,694
|Maintenance
|$1,949
|$1,340
|$2,223
|$2,695
|$3,728
|$11,935
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,275
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,153
|Financing
|$1,908
|$1,535
|$1,136
|$711
|$257
|$5,548
|Depreciation
|$7,119
|$2,834
|$2,518
|$2,261
|$2,061
|$16,792
|Fuel
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,132
|$3,225
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,607
|$10,719
|$11,144
|$11,216
|$11,911
|$62,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,384
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$2,234
|$1,536
|$2,548
|$3,089
|$4,273
|$13,680
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,193
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,467
|Financing
|$2,187
|$1,760
|$1,302
|$815
|$295
|$6,359
|Depreciation
|$8,159
|$3,248
|$2,886
|$2,591
|$2,362
|$19,246
|Fuel
|$3,384
|$3,485
|$3,589
|$3,697
|$3,807
|$17,962
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,181
|$12,285
|$12,772
|$12,856
|$13,651
|$71,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$955
|$985
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$1,589
|$1,093
|$1,813
|$2,197
|$3,040
|$9,732
|Repairs
|$565
|$655
|$764
|$891
|$1,040
|$3,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,755
|Financing
|$1,556
|$1,252
|$926
|$580
|$210
|$4,524
|Depreciation
|$5,805
|$2,311
|$2,053
|$1,843
|$1,680
|$13,692
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,554
|$2,630
|$2,708
|$12,778
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,357
|$8,740
|$9,086
|$9,146
|$9,712
|$51,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$948
|$4,468
|Maintenance
|$1,529
|$1,052
|$1,744
|$2,114
|$2,925
|$9,365
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$735
|$858
|$1,001
|$3,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,501
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,497
|$1,205
|$891
|$558
|$202
|$4,353
|Depreciation
|$5,586
|$2,224
|$1,976
|$1,774
|$1,617
|$13,175
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,815
|$8,410
|$8,743
|$8,801
|$9,345
|$49,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,155
|$1,915
|$2,322
|$3,212
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$979
|$613
|$222
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,442
|$2,169
|$1,948
|$1,775
|$14,467
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$13,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$9,234
|$9,601
|$9,663
|$10,261
|$53,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,175
|$1,949
|$2,363
|$3,270
|$10,466
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$959
|$1,118
|$4,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,888
|Financing
|$1,674
|$1,346
|$996
|$624
|$226
|$4,866
|Depreciation
|$6,243
|$2,485
|$2,208
|$1,982
|$1,807
|$14,725
|Fuel
|$2,589
|$2,666
|$2,746
|$2,828
|$2,913
|$13,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,440
|$9,399
|$9,772
|$9,836
|$10,445
|$54,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,180
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,309
|$2,172
|$2,633
|$3,642
|$11,660
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,500
|$1,110
|$695
|$251
|$5,420
|Depreciation
|$6,955
|$2,769
|$2,460
|$2,209
|$2,013
|$16,405
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,201
|$10,471
|$10,886
|$10,958
|$11,636
|$61,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,180
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,309
|$2,172
|$2,633
|$3,642
|$11,660
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,500
|$1,110
|$695
|$251
|$5,420
|Depreciation
|$6,955
|$2,769
|$2,460
|$2,209
|$2,013
|$16,405
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,201
|$10,471
|$10,886
|$10,958
|$11,636
|$61,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$1,559
|$1,072
|$1,778
|$2,156
|$2,983
|$9,548
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,439
|Depreciation
|$5,695
|$2,267
|$2,014
|$1,809
|$1,648
|$13,434
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,086
|$8,575
|$8,915
|$8,973
|$9,528
|$50,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,366
|$6,439
|Maintenance
|$2,204
|$1,516
|$2,514
|$3,047
|$4,216
|$13,496
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,164
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,434
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,736
|$1,285
|$804
|$291
|$6,274
|Depreciation
|$8,050
|$3,205
|$2,847
|$2,556
|$2,330
|$18,988
|Fuel
|$3,338
|$3,438
|$3,541
|$3,647
|$3,756
|$17,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,910
|$12,120
|$12,601
|$12,683
|$13,468
|$70,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,134
|$1,881
|$2,280
|$3,155
|$10,099
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,299
|$961
|$602
|$218
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$6,024
|$2,398
|$2,131
|$1,913
|$1,744
|$14,209
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,898
|$9,070
|$9,429
|$9,491
|$10,078
|$52,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$1,433
|$2,377
|$2,881
|$3,987
|$12,762
|Repairs
|$741
|$859
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$1,364
|$5,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,046
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,302
|Financing
|$2,041
|$1,642
|$1,215
|$760
|$275
|$5,933
|Depreciation
|$7,612
|$3,030
|$2,692
|$2,417
|$2,203
|$17,955
|Fuel
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$3,349
|$3,449
|$3,551
|$16,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,826
|$11,461
|$11,915
|$11,993
|$12,735
|$66,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,031
|$1,710
|$2,073
|$2,868
|$9,181
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,468
|$1,181
|$874
|$547
|$198
|$4,268
|Depreciation
|$5,476
|$2,180
|$1,937
|$1,739
|$1,585
|$12,917
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$8,245
|$8,572
|$8,628
|$9,162
|$48,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,289
|$2,138
|$2,591
|$3,585
|$11,476
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,070
|Financing
|$1,835
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$684
|$248
|$5,335
|Depreciation
|$6,845
|$2,725
|$2,421
|$2,174
|$1,981
|$16,146
|Fuel
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,101
|$3,194
|$15,069
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,930
|$10,306
|$10,715
|$10,785
|$11,453
|$60,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,236
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,371
|$2,274
|$2,757
|$3,814
|$12,211
|Repairs
|$709
|$822
|$959
|$1,119
|$1,305
|$4,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,958
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,202
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,571
|$1,162
|$728
|$263
|$5,676
|Depreciation
|$7,283
|$2,899
|$2,576
|$2,313
|$2,108
|$17,180
|Fuel
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,398
|$16,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,014
|$10,966
|$11,401
|$11,475
|$12,185
|$64,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,031
|$1,710
|$2,073
|$2,868
|$9,181
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,468
|$1,181
|$874
|$547
|$198
|$4,268
|Depreciation
|$5,476
|$2,180
|$1,937
|$1,739
|$1,585
|$12,917
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$8,245
|$8,572
|$8,628
|$9,162
|$48,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$2,054
|$1,412
|$2,343
|$2,840
|$3,929
|$12,578
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$988
|$1,152
|$1,344
|$5,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,269
|Financing
|$2,011
|$1,618
|$1,197
|$749
|$271
|$5,847
|Depreciation
|$7,502
|$2,987
|$2,654
|$2,382
|$2,171
|$17,696
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,555
|$11,296
|$11,744
|$11,820
|$12,552
|$65,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,171
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,889
|$1,299
|$2,155
|$2,612
|$3,614
|$11,568
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,855
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,378
|Depreciation
|$6,900
|$2,747
|$2,441
|$2,191
|$1,997
|$16,275
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,035
|$3,126
|$3,219
|$15,189
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,065
|$10,389
|$10,801
|$10,871
|$11,544
|$60,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,171
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,889
|$1,299
|$2,155
|$2,612
|$3,614
|$11,568
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,855
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,378
|Depreciation
|$6,900
|$2,747
|$2,441
|$2,191
|$1,997
|$16,275
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,035
|$3,126
|$3,219
|$15,189
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,065
|$10,389
|$10,801
|$10,871
|$11,544
|$60,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,263
|$5,957
|Maintenance
|$2,039
|$1,402
|$2,326
|$2,819
|$3,900
|$12,486
|Repairs
|$725
|$840
|$981
|$1,144
|$1,334
|$5,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,002
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,252
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,189
|$744
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$7,447
|$2,965
|$2,634
|$2,365
|$2,156
|$17,567
|Fuel
|$3,089
|$3,181
|$3,276
|$3,374
|$3,475
|$16,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,420
|$11,213
|$11,658
|$11,734
|$12,460
|$65,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,180
|$5,563
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$1,309
|$2,172
|$2,633
|$3,642
|$11,660
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,500
|$1,110
|$695
|$251
|$5,420
|Depreciation
|$6,955
|$2,769
|$2,460
|$2,209
|$2,013
|$16,405
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,971
|$3,059
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,310
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,201
|$10,471
|$10,886
|$10,958
|$11,636
|$61,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$1,474
|$2,445
|$2,964
|$4,101
|$13,129
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,368
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,689
|$1,250
|$782
|$283
|$6,103
|Depreciation
|$7,831
|$3,117
|$2,770
|$2,487
|$2,267
|$18,471
|Fuel
|$3,248
|$3,345
|$3,445
|$3,548
|$3,654
|$17,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,368
|$11,790
|$12,258
|$12,338
|$13,102
|$68,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,243
|$1,282
|$6,044
|Maintenance
|$2,069
|$1,423
|$2,360
|$2,861
|$3,958
|$12,670
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,031
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,630
|$1,206
|$755
|$273
|$5,890
|Depreciation
|$7,557
|$3,008
|$2,673
|$2,400
|$2,187
|$17,825
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,691
|$11,378
|$11,829
|$11,907
|$12,644
|$66,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$901
|$928
|$957
|$4,511
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$1,062
|$1,761
|$2,135
|$2,954
|$9,456
|Repairs
|$549
|$637
|$743
|$866
|$1,010
|$3,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,516
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,706
|Financing
|$1,512
|$1,216
|$900
|$563
|$204
|$4,396
|Depreciation
|$5,640
|$2,245
|$1,995
|$1,791
|$1,633
|$13,305
|Fuel
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$2,632
|$12,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,950
|$8,492
|$8,829
|$8,887
|$9,437
|$49,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,134
|$1,881
|$2,280
|$3,155
|$10,099
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,299
|$961
|$602
|$218
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$6,024
|$2,398
|$2,131
|$1,913
|$1,744
|$14,209
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,898
|$9,070
|$9,429
|$9,491
|$10,078
|$52,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,310
|$6,176
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$1,454
|$2,411
|$2,923
|$4,044
|$12,945
|Repairs
|$752
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,076
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,335
|Financing
|$2,070
|$1,665
|$1,232
|$771
|$279
|$6,018
|Depreciation
|$7,721
|$3,074
|$2,731
|$2,452
|$2,235
|$18,213
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,097
|$11,625
|$12,087
|$12,165
|$12,918
|$67,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$1,474
|$2,445
|$2,964
|$4,101
|$13,129
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,368
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,689
|$1,250
|$782
|$283
|$6,103
|Depreciation
|$7,831
|$3,117
|$2,770
|$2,487
|$2,267
|$18,471
|Fuel
|$3,248
|$3,345
|$3,445
|$3,548
|$3,654
|$17,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,368
|$11,790
|$12,258
|$12,338
|$13,102
|$68,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$1,245
|$5,869
|Maintenance
|$2,009
|$1,382
|$2,291
|$2,778
|$3,843
|$12,303
|Repairs
|$714
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$1,315
|$4,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,972
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,219
|Financing
|$1,967
|$1,583
|$1,171
|$733
|$265
|$5,719
|Depreciation
|$7,338
|$2,921
|$2,596
|$2,330
|$2,124
|$17,309
|Fuel
|$3,043
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,325
|$3,424
|$16,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,149
|$11,048
|$11,486
|$11,562
|$12,277
|$64,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,155
|$1,915
|$2,322
|$3,212
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$979
|$613
|$222
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,442
|$2,169
|$1,948
|$1,775
|$14,467
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$13,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$9,234
|$9,601
|$9,663
|$10,261
|$53,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$1,829
|$1,258
|$2,086
|$2,529
|$3,499
|$11,201
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,796
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,020
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,441
|$1,066
|$667
|$242
|$5,207
|Depreciation
|$6,681
|$2,660
|$2,363
|$2,122
|$1,934
|$15,759
|Fuel
|$2,771
|$2,854
|$2,939
|$3,027
|$3,117
|$14,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,524
|$10,059
|$10,458
|$10,526
|$11,178
|$58,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,289
|$2,138
|$2,591
|$3,585
|$11,476
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,070
|Financing
|$1,835
|$1,476
|$1,093
|$684
|$248
|$5,335
|Depreciation
|$6,845
|$2,725
|$2,421
|$2,174
|$1,981
|$16,146
|Fuel
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,101
|$3,194
|$15,069
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,930
|$10,306
|$10,715
|$10,785
|$11,453
|$60,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,115
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$1,799
|$1,237
|$2,052
|$2,488
|$3,442
|$11,017
|Repairs
|$640
|$742
|$865
|$1,009
|$1,177
|$4,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,987
|Financing
|$1,762
|$1,417
|$1,049
|$656
|$238
|$5,122
|Depreciation
|$6,571
|$2,616
|$2,324
|$2,087
|$1,902
|$15,500
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,807
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,466
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,253
|$9,894
|$10,286
|$10,354
|$10,994
|$57,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$1,574
|$1,083
|$1,796
|$2,177
|$3,011
|$9,640
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$757
|$883
|$1,030
|$3,879
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,546
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,240
|$918
|$574
|$208
|$4,481
|Depreciation
|$5,750
|$2,289
|$2,034
|$1,826
|$1,664
|$13,563
|Fuel
|$2,385
|$2,456
|$2,529
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$12,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,221
|$8,657
|$9,001
|$9,059
|$9,620
|$50,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$1,022
|$4,818
|Maintenance
|$1,649
|$1,134
|$1,881
|$2,280
|$3,155
|$10,099
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,615
|$1,299
|$961
|$602
|$218
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$6,024
|$2,398
|$2,131
|$1,913
|$1,744
|$14,209
|Fuel
|$2,498
|$2,573
|$2,650
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$13,261
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,898
|$9,070
|$9,429
|$9,491
|$10,078
|$52,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$982
|$1,013
|$4,774
|Maintenance
|$1,634
|$1,124
|$1,864
|$2,260
|$3,126
|$10,007
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,604
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,805
|Financing
|$1,600
|$1,287
|$953
|$596
|$216
|$4,652
|Depreciation
|$5,969
|$2,376
|$2,111
|$1,896
|$1,728
|$14,080
|Fuel
|$2,475
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,704
|$2,785
|$13,140
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,763
|$8,987
|$9,343
|$9,405
|$9,987
|$52,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,155
|$1,915
|$2,322
|$3,212
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$979
|$613
|$222
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,442
|$2,169
|$1,948
|$1,775
|$14,467
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$13,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$9,234
|$9,601
|$9,663
|$10,261
|$53,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,694
|$1,165
|$1,932
|$2,342
|$3,241
|$10,375
|Repairs
|$602
|$698
|$815
|$950
|$1,109
|$4,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,871
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,335
|$988
|$618
|$224
|$4,823
|Depreciation
|$6,188
|$2,463
|$2,189
|$1,965
|$1,791
|$14,596
|Fuel
|$2,566
|$2,643
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$13,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,305
|$9,317
|$9,686
|$9,750
|$10,353
|$54,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,175
|$1,949
|$2,363
|$3,270
|$10,466
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$959
|$1,118
|$4,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,888
|Financing
|$1,674
|$1,346
|$996
|$624
|$226
|$4,866
|Depreciation
|$6,243
|$2,485
|$2,208
|$1,982
|$1,807
|$14,725
|Fuel
|$2,589
|$2,666
|$2,746
|$2,828
|$2,913
|$13,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,440
|$9,399
|$9,772
|$9,836
|$10,445
|$54,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,384
|$6,526
|Maintenance
|$2,234
|$1,536
|$2,548
|$3,089
|$4,273
|$13,680
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,193
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$2,467
|Financing
|$2,187
|$1,760
|$1,302
|$815
|$295
|$6,359
|Depreciation
|$8,159
|$3,248
|$2,886
|$2,591
|$2,362
|$19,246
|Fuel
|$3,384
|$3,485
|$3,589
|$3,697
|$3,807
|$17,962
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,181
|$12,285
|$12,772
|$12,856
|$13,651
|$71,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$5,344
|Maintenance
|$1,829
|$1,258
|$2,086
|$2,529
|$3,499
|$11,201
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,796
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,020
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,441
|$1,066
|$667
|$242
|$5,207
|Depreciation
|$6,681
|$2,660
|$2,363
|$2,122
|$1,934
|$15,759
|Fuel
|$2,771
|$2,854
|$2,939
|$3,027
|$3,117
|$14,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,524
|$10,059
|$10,458
|$10,526
|$11,178
|$58,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,243
|$1,282
|$6,044
|Maintenance
|$2,069
|$1,423
|$2,360
|$2,861
|$3,958
|$12,670
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,031
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,630
|$1,206
|$755
|$273
|$5,890
|Depreciation
|$7,557
|$3,008
|$2,673
|$2,400
|$2,187
|$17,825
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,691
|$11,378
|$11,829
|$11,907
|$12,644
|$66,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,031
|$1,710
|$2,073
|$2,868
|$9,181
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,468
|$1,181
|$874
|$547
|$198
|$4,268
|Depreciation
|$5,476
|$2,180
|$1,937
|$1,739
|$1,585
|$12,917
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,544
|$8,245
|$8,572
|$8,628
|$9,162
|$48,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$5,168
|Maintenance
|$1,769
|$1,217
|$2,018
|$2,446
|$3,384
|$10,834
|Repairs
|$629
|$729
|$851
|$992
|$1,158
|$4,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,954
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,394
|$1,031
|$645
|$234
|$5,036
|Depreciation
|$6,462
|$2,572
|$2,286
|$2,052
|$1,870
|$15,242
|Fuel
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$14,225
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,982
|$9,729
|$10,115
|$10,181
|$10,811
|$56,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$2,144
|$1,474
|$2,445
|$2,964
|$4,101
|$13,129
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,368
|Financing
|$2,099
|$1,689
|$1,250
|$782
|$283
|$6,103
|Depreciation
|$7,831
|$3,117
|$2,770
|$2,487
|$2,267
|$18,471
|Fuel
|$3,248
|$3,345
|$3,445
|$3,548
|$3,654
|$17,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,368
|$11,790
|$12,258
|$12,338
|$13,102
|$68,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,366
|$6,439
|Maintenance
|$2,204
|$1,516
|$2,514
|$3,047
|$4,216
|$13,496
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,164
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,434
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,736
|$1,285
|$804
|$291
|$6,274
|Depreciation
|$8,050
|$3,205
|$2,847
|$2,556
|$2,330
|$18,988
|Fuel
|$3,338
|$3,438
|$3,541
|$3,647
|$3,756
|$17,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,910
|$12,120
|$12,601
|$12,683
|$13,468
|$70,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,226
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$1,979
|$1,361
|$2,257
|$2,736
|$3,786
|$12,119
|Repairs
|$704
|$816
|$952
|$1,110
|$1,295
|$4,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,186
|Financing
|$1,938
|$1,559
|$1,154
|$722
|$261
|$5,634
|Depreciation
|$7,228
|$2,878
|$2,557
|$2,295
|$2,092
|$17,050
|Fuel
|$2,998
|$3,087
|$3,180
|$3,275
|$3,373
|$15,913
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,878
|$10,883
|$11,315
|$11,389
|$12,094
|$63,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$1,919
|$1,320
|$2,189
|$2,653
|$3,671
|$11,752
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,076
|$1,256
|$4,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,884
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,120
|Financing
|$1,879
|$1,512
|$1,119
|$700
|$253
|$5,463
|Depreciation
|$7,009
|$2,790
|$2,479
|$2,226
|$2,029
|$16,534
|Fuel
|$2,907
|$2,994
|$3,084
|$3,176
|$3,270
|$15,430
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,336
|$10,554
|$10,972
|$11,044
|$11,727
|$61,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$1,559
|$1,072
|$1,778
|$2,156
|$2,983
|$9,548
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$909
|$569
|$206
|$4,439
|Depreciation
|$5,695
|$2,267
|$2,014
|$1,809
|$1,648
|$13,434
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,086
|$8,575
|$8,915
|$8,973
|$9,528
|$50,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,217
|$5,738
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$1,351
|$2,240
|$2,716
|$3,757
|$12,027
|Repairs
|$698
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$1,285
|$4,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,169
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,547
|$1,145
|$717
|$259
|$5,591
|Depreciation
|$7,174
|$2,856
|$2,537
|$2,278
|$2,076
|$16,921
|Fuel
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$3,250
|$3,347
|$15,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,743
|$10,801
|$11,229
|$11,303
|$12,002
|$63,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,217
|$5,738
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$1,351
|$2,240
|$2,716
|$3,757
|$12,027
|Repairs
|$698
|$810
|$945
|$1,102
|$1,285
|$4,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,169
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,547
|$1,145
|$717
|$259
|$5,591
|Depreciation
|$7,174
|$2,856
|$2,537
|$2,278
|$2,076
|$16,921
|Fuel
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$3,250
|$3,347
|$15,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,743
|$10,801
|$11,229
|$11,303
|$12,002
|$63,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$2,054
|$1,412
|$2,343
|$2,840
|$3,929
|$12,578
|Repairs
|$730
|$847
|$988
|$1,152
|$1,344
|$5,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,269
|Financing
|$2,011
|$1,618
|$1,197
|$749
|$271
|$5,847
|Depreciation
|$7,502
|$2,987
|$2,654
|$2,382
|$2,171
|$17,696
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,555
|$11,296
|$11,744
|$11,820
|$12,552
|$65,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,171
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,889
|$1,299
|$2,155
|$2,612
|$3,614
|$11,568
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,855
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,378
|Depreciation
|$6,900
|$2,747
|$2,441
|$2,191
|$1,997
|$16,275
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,035
|$3,126
|$3,219
|$15,189
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,065
|$10,389
|$10,801
|$10,871
|$11,544
|$60,670
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 F-350 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
