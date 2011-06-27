Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|no
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Torque
|397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
|405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 4179 rpm
|385 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|stability control
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|no
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|no
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|no
|XL Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|yes
|XL Value Package
|yes
|no
|Lariat Interior Package
|no
|yes
|10,000 lbs. GVWR Package
|no
|yes
|Lariat Ultimate Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|2 total speakers
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|Sony premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|yes
|video monitor
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|retained accessory power
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|Power mirrors
|no
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Steering Wheel Audio Controls
|yes
|no
|Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seats
|yes
|no
|Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|yes
|no
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|SYNC
|yes
|no
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|yes
|Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|no
|yes
|Navigation System
|no
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|no
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|no
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|Stainless Steel Wheel Covers
|yes
|no
|Pickup Box Delete
|yes
|no
|17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornaments
|yes
|no
|Power Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tires
|yes
|no
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|yes
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|yes
|Bodyside Moldings
|no
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|Wheel Well Liner
|no
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Bars
|no
|yes
|Roof Clearance Lights
|no
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|no
|yes
|12.5K Trailer Hitch
|no
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|7457 lbs.
|no
|Gross weight
|14000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|20.3 degrees
|18.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|6670 lbs.
|3600 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|18.5 degrees
|16.4 degrees
|Length
|263.0 in.
|246.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|18500 lbs.
|14000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|79.9 in.
|77.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|133.5 cu.ft.
|133.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|172.4 in.
|156.2 in.
|Width
|96.0 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|74.7 in.
|67.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|no
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|no
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|no
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|no
|front independent suspension
|no
|yes
|twin I-beam front suspension
|no
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|no
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,730
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
