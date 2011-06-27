  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,730
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,025
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Total Seating65
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesno
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves1616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
3 front headrestsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
stability controlnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
2 front headrestsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyesyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesno
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesno
Skid Plate Packageyesno
XL Appearance Packageyesno
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyesyes
Camper Packageyesyes
XL Value Packageyesno
Lariat Interior Packagenoyes
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packagenoyes
Lariat Ultimate Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
2 total speakersyesno
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Sony premium brand speakersnoyes
memory card slotnoyes
video monitornoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
USB connectionnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Air conditioningyesno
Passenger vanity mirroryesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
cargo area lightyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
leather trim on center consolenoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front seatback storagenoyes
cruise controlnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)noyes
Climate controlnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyes
retained accessory powernoyes
Rear floor matsnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Heated mirrorsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyes
Power mirrorsnoyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyesno
Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seatsyesno
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyesno
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyes
SYNCyesno
Upfitter Switchesyesyes
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnoyes
Navigation Systemnoyes
All-Weather Floor Matsnoyes
Universal Garage Door Openernoyes
Heated Rear Seatsnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesno
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.
vinylyesno
bucket front seatsnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
premium leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Bed Matyesyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyesno
Pickup Box Deleteyesno
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyesno
Power Equipment Groupyesno
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyesno
5th Wheel Hitch Kityesyes
Drop-In Bedlineryesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityesyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyes
Bodyside Moldingsnoyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnoyes
Wheel Well Linernoyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsnoyes
Roof Clearance Lightsnoyes
Stowable Bed Extendernoyes
12.5K Trailer Hitchnoyes
Power Moonroofnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight7457 lbs.no
Gross weight14000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees18.8 degrees
Maximum payload6670 lbs.3600 lbs.
Angle of departure18.5 degrees16.4 degrees
Length263.0 in.246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.5 in.
Height79.9 in.77.2 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.156.2 in.
Width96.0 in.79.9 in.
Rear track74.7 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pale Adobe Metallic (Fleet)
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion Red
Interior Colors
  • Steel, vinyl
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
painted steel wheelsyesno
LT245/75R E tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesno
All season tiresyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
partial wheel coversnoyes
LT275/65R E tiresnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyes
18 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Front and rear stabilizer baryesno
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesno
front independent suspensionnoyes
twin I-beam front suspensionnoyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer barnoyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,730
Starting MSRP
$45,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty InventorySee F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles