  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,540
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,540
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,540
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,540
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,540
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,540
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,540
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Power Moonroofyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight7457 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload5530 lbs.
Angle of departure18.5 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.9 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pecan, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,540
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles