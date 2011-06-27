Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,705
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,705
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
XLT Premium Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,705
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,705
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,705
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6826 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload6160 lbs.
Angle of departure16.9 degrees
Length248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Autumn Red
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,705
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,705
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,705
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
