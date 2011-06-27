Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,865
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Lariat Interior Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,865
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,865
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,865
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Navigation Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,865
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,865
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Bed Matyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6826 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload6160 lbs.
Angle of departure16.9 degrees
Length248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White/Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Sterling Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Autumn Red/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Autumn Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Adobe, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,865
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,865
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,865
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
