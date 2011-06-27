Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 4179 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
|XLT Interior Package
|yes
|XLT Value Package
|yes
|XLT Premium Package
|yes
|Heavy Service Front Suspension Package
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|XLT Discount
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Steering Wheel Audio Controls
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|SYNC
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|Drop-In Bedliner (Late Availability)
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|Stainless Steel Wheel Covers
|yes
|ToughBed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|Pickup Box Delete
|yes
|LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornaments
|yes
|5th Wheel Hitch Kit
|yes
|LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tires
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Bars
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|Gooseneck Hitch Kit
|yes
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|Gross weight
|13300 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|19.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|6640 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|16.9 degrees
|Length
|248.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|15000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|76.9 in.
|Wheel base
|158.0 in.
|Width
|96.0 in.
|Rear track
|74.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|twin I-beam front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
