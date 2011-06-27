  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,800
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Torque397 lb-ft @ 4179 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 4179 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,800
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
XLT Premium Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XLT Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,800
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,800
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Drop-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bed Matyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight13300 lbs.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload6640 lbs.
Angle of departure16.9 degrees
Length248.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,800
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,800
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles