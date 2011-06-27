  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,090
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,090
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
XLT Value Packageyes
XLT Premium Packageyes
Heavy Service Front Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XLT Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,090
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,090
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,090
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,090
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Drop-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
ToughBed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Wheel Well Liner (Late Availability)yes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Step Barsyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
Tailgate Stepyes
18" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers/Center Ornamentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Maximum payload3550 lbs.
Angle of departure16.4 degrees
Length246.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.2 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Green Gem Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,090
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,090
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
