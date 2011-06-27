  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,690
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Ford Work Solutions Discount Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
XLT Interior Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
13,300 lbs. GVWR Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XLT Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,690
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,690
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SYNCyes
Carpet Deleteyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelliyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,690
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyes
Spare Tire, Wheel, and Jack w/Box Deleteyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Manual Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Power Scope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Front track68.3 in.
Gross weight12200 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload5260 lbs.
Angle of departure19.3 degrees
Length227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.5 in.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Exterior Colors
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,690
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles