  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,145
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,635
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Total Seating65
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesno
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
part time 4WDyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Torque405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 5500 rpm385 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves1616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
3 front headrestsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
2 front headrestsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Snow Plow Prep Packageyesyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyes
XLT Interior Packageyesno
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyes
Camper Packageyesyes
XLT Appearance Packageyesno
Ford Work Solutions Discount Packageyesno
10,000 lbs. GVWR Packageyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyes
XLT Premium Packageyesno
Radio Prep Packageyesno
XLT Discountyesno
Lariat Interior Packagenoyes
Lariat Ultimate Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
auxiliary audio inputyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
USB connectionnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesno
leather trim on center consolenoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front seatback storagenoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)noyes
Climate controlnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyesno
Satellite Radioyesno
Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyes
SYNCyesno
Carpet Deleteyesno
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelliyesno
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnoyes
Universal Garage Door Openernoyes
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radionoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
external temperature displaynoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesno
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.
clothyesno
bucket front seatsnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
premium leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyesno
Spare Tire, Wheel, and Jack w/Box Deleteyesno
Bodyside Moldingsyesyes
Bed Matyesyes
LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tiresyesno
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyesno
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyesyes
18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresyesno
Bug Shieldyesyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyes
Power Scope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesno
LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesno
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesyes
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheelsyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyes
Heated Backlight/Rear Window Defrostnoyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnoyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintnoyes
Power Moonroofnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.
Gross weight10600 lbs.11000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees20.0 degrees
Maximum payload3660 lbs.3880 lbs.
Angle of departure20.8 degrees20.8 degrees
Length246.8 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity14000 lbs.14000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height80.8 in.80.8 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Exterior Colors
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Adobe, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
partial wheel coversyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
LT275/65R E tiresnoyes
18 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Starting MSRP
$45,635
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty InventorySee F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles