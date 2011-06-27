Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|no
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Torque
|405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|405 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 5500 rpm
|385 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|3 front headrests
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|XLT Interior Package
|yes
|no
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|yes
|XLT Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|Ford Work Solutions Discount Package
|yes
|no
|10,000 lbs. GVWR Package
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|XLT Premium Package
|yes
|no
|Radio Prep Package
|yes
|no
|XLT Discount
|yes
|no
|Lariat Interior Package
|no
|yes
|Lariat Ultimate Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|leather trim on center console
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Steering Wheel Audio Controls
|yes
|no
|Satellite Radio
|yes
|no
|Luxury Cloth Front 40/Console/40 w/6-Way Power Driver Seat
|yes
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|yes
|SYNC
|yes
|no
|Carpet Delete
|yes
|no
|Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelli
|yes
|no
|Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
|no
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|no
|yes
|Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radio
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Rear head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALT
|yes
|no
|Spare Tire, Wheel, and Jack w/Box Delete
|yes
|no
|Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tires
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics
|yes
|yes
|18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tires
|yes
|no
|Bug Shield
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|Power Scope Trailer Tow Mirrors
|yes
|no
|LT275/65R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Steps
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|Heated Backlight/Rear Window Defrost
|no
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|White Platinum Tri-Coat Paint
|no
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Gross weight
|10600 lbs.
|11000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|19.3 degrees
|20.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|3660 lbs.
|3880 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.8 degrees
|20.8 degrees
|Length
|246.8 in.
|263.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|14000 lbs.
|14000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|8.2 in.
|Height
|80.8 in.
|80.8 in.
|Wheel base
|156.2 in.
|172.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R E tires
|no
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,145
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
