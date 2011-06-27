  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,020
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,020
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,020
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
XLT Convenience Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
XLT Leather Value Package Discountyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
TowBoss Packageyes
Driver's Group Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,020
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,020
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consoleyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,020
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Bed Matyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6669 lbs.
Gross weight12000 lbs.
Angle of approach23.3 degrees
Maximum payload5390 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length227.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity11800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height79.4 in.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width95.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,020
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
