Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Cabela Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,615
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,615
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Cabela's Luxury Packageyes
10K GVWR Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Driver's Group Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,615
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,615
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen/DVD ROM & Audiophile Sound Systemyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer & Clockyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SYNCyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,615
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Bodyside Moldingsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Front track68.3 in.
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length246.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Curb weight6652 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Height81.0 in.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,615
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,615
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles