Used 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
10K GVWR Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen/DVD ROM & Audiophile Sound Systemyes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer & Clockyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Exterior Options
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
LT275/65R20E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9500 lbs.
Curb weight6591 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach22.9 degrees
Height80.4 in.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
