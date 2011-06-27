Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,020
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
TowBoss Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Extra Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Premium Sound Systemyes
Reverse Camera Systemyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen and DVD ROM and Premium Sound Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10400 lbs.
Curb weight7830 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload5090 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
