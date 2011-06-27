  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
FX4 Plus Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Chrome Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
TowBoss Packageyes
FX4 Luxury Packageyes
Driver's Group Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Extra Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Camper Packageyes
FX4 Luxury Package w/Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reverse Camera Systemyes
Satellite Radioyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Leather Luxury Captain's Chairs w/Consoleyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen and DVD ROM and Premium Sound Systemyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs w/Consoleyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Premium Sound Systemyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
SYNCyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windowyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10400 lbs.
Curb weight7830 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload5090 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Stone/Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
