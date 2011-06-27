Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle54.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
TowBoss Packageyes
XL Plus Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Satellite Radioyes
Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Cruise Controlyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Tilt Steering Wheelyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Cloth Full Bench Seatyes
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
Radio Deleteyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Cloth Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
XL Decor Groupyes
Bed Matyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
LT245/75R17E BSW All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Angle of departure16.8 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10800 lbs.
Curb weight7397 lbs.
Gross weight12800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Height76.5 in.
Maximum payload5320 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
