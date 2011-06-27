  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,850
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,850
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,850
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length248.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight6908 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload5450 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,850
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles