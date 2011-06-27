  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,585
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length227.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6194 lbs.
Gross weight11100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach29.6 degrees
Height80.2 in.
Maximum payload4280 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
