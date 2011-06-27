  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,605
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight7134 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload5300 lbs.
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height80.0 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.5 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
