  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,170
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle58.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,170
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,170
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,170
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Front head room41.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Front track68.3 in.
Curb weight6258 lbs.
Gross weight11200 lbs.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload4400 lbs.
Angle of departure10.7 degrees
Length261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height77.6 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,170
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,170
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles