Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2007 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.38.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.52.4 ft.56.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.3 in.41.4 in.41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Rear head room40.8 in.38.2 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.32.2 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight6730 lbs.6495 lbs.6730 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.11400 lbs.11500 lbs.
Angle of approach25.7 degrees25.7 degrees25.7 degrees
Maximum payload4300 lbs.4300 lbs.4300 lbs.
Angle of departure15.0 degrees14.9 degrees15.0 degrees
Length261.8 in.247.4 in.261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.9.3 in.9.3 in.
Height81.7 in.81.2 in.81.7 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.158.0 in.172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat w/Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic Flames
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic w/Black Clearcoat Flames
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Black Clearcoat Flames
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Dark Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Dark Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Tan, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
18 in. wheelsyesyesyes
LT275/70R E tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,655
Starting MSRP
$33,970
Starting MSRP
$35,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
