Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
$36,735
$36,735
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$36,735
$36,735
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$36,735
$36,735
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$36,735
$36,735
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
$36,735
$36,735
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$36,735
$36,735
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$36,735
$36,735
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$36,735
$36,735
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$36,735
$36,735
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$36,735
$36,735
Front head room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$36,735
$36,735
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$36,735
$36,735
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length245.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight6989 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Height80.1 in.
Maximum payload5500 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
$36,735
$36,735
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$36,735
$36,735
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$36,735
$36,735
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
$36,735
$36,735
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
