Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Angle of departure10.7 degrees
Length245.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight6513 lbs.
Gross weight12800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload5800 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
