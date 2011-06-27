  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-350 Super Duty
More about the 2005 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,350
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,350
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Front head room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Length261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight7014 lbs.
Gross weight12600 lbs.
Height80 in.
Maximum payload5300 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Medium Wedgewood Blue Flames
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat w/Dark Toreador Red Flames
  • Oxford White Clearcoat /Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,350
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,350
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles