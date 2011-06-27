  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,620
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,620
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Front head room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6162 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Height80.8 in.
Maximum payload4200 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat /Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,620
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,620
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles