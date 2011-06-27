  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle54.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,915
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,915
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,915
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,915
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Length247.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight11200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload5140 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat /Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,915
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
