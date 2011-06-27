  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle57.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Front track68.4 in.
Length247.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Curb weight6170 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height80.3 in.
Maximum payload3660 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat /Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Competition Orange
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
