Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle54.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Length247.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity14200 lbs.
Curb weight5759 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload4080 lbs.
Wheel base158 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
