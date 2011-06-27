  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,855
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle61.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,855
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,855
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,855
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,855
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Front track68.4 in.
Length262 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6323 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height81.3 in.
Maximum payload3575 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,855
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,855
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles