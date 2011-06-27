  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-350 Super Duty
More about the 2003 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,170
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,170
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,170
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,170
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Front head room41.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Front track68.4 in.
Length226.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5771 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height80.3 in.
Maximum payload4125 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,170
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles