Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Hemi Killer
My truck has the 7.3 diesel that averages 16 mpg. I drive it rather hard and have had no porblems with it. The auto trans shifts a bit hard, though acceptably. Build quality is good, not up to Lexus/Acura/Infinity standards though. Without Cummins, Dodge wouldn't sell a single HD truck. Cummins is an awesome engine, but resides in a piece of junk "truck". I don't even need to speak about Chevy, all their trucks do is look good in ads and showrooms. Ford is the best HD truck around, just look at tow trucks, construction sites and ambulances...all Ford 1 ton vehicles!
Good Looker
Really like this truck. Pulled 10k pounds of hay easily and now pull a toy hauler/front deck, so 1400# on the tongue. Put on a Reese Class V Titan hitch and air bags. No sweat. Mileage could be better, and my '86 F250 6.9, while a smoker, is much quieter and it has the dimmer switch on the floor where they belong. Wish Ford still made the 7.3. Not perfect but sure beats a Chev or Fiat Ram imho!
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner