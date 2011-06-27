  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
Hemi Killer

garnet, 07/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My truck has the 7.3 diesel that averages 16 mpg. I drive it rather hard and have had no porblems with it. The auto trans shifts a bit hard, though acceptably. Build quality is good, not up to Lexus/Acura/Infinity standards though. Without Cummins, Dodge wouldn't sell a single HD truck. Cummins is an awesome engine, but resides in a piece of junk "truck". I don't even need to speak about Chevy, all their trucks do is look good in ads and showrooms. Ford is the best HD truck around, just look at tow trucks, construction sites and ambulances...all Ford 1 ton vehicles!

Good Looker

2MileHi, 10/31/2009
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

Really like this truck. Pulled 10k pounds of hay easily and now pull a toy hauler/front deck, so 1400# on the tongue. Put on a Reese Class V Titan hitch and air bags. No sweat. Mileage could be better, and my '86 F250 6.9, while a smoker, is much quieter and it has the dimmer switch on the floor where they belong. Wish Ford still made the 7.3. Not perfect but sure beats a Chev or Fiat Ram imho!

