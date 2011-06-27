Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

garnet , 07/24/2004

My truck has the 7.3 diesel that averages 16 mpg. I drive it rather hard and have had no porblems with it. The auto trans shifts a bit hard, though acceptably. Build quality is good, not up to Lexus/Acura/Infinity standards though. Without Cummins, Dodge wouldn't sell a single HD truck. Cummins is an awesome engine, but resides in a piece of junk "truck". I don't even need to speak about Chevy, all their trucks do is look good in ads and showrooms. Ford is the best HD truck around, just look at tow trucks, construction sites and ambulances...all Ford 1 ton vehicles!