Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|29 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Torque
|425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.7 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Rear head room
|41 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Length
|245.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6555 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11500 lbs.
|Height
|81 in.
|Maximum payload
|4445 lbs.
|Wheel base
|156.2 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|LT235/85R E tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,775
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
