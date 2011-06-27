  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle61.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length262 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6880 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Height80.6 in.
Maximum payload4120 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
