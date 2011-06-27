  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length226.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5665 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload5145 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
LT215/85R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
