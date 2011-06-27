Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

F350 SRW Diesel Pogei , 04/21/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Truck does good job towing a horse trailer. Diesel engine is strong and works well. Comfort on long trips is as good as a sedan. Size means you don't park near the entrance of a business. Only complaint is little stuff and if the Japanese ever sell a heavy duty truck in America I will get it (Honda never has the problems fords do). Both door locks burned out at same time; cruise control had to be replaced; slave cylinder had to be replaced. Fortunately I look at the service requirement and cut it in half and use that mileage to take it in (Dealers recommendation to make truck last). Clearly best on market, but room for improvement is huge. Report Abuse

2001 F250SD T.urbo Diesel Larait 4x4 Todd , 10/26/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Just thought I would pass along my opinions about my truck. I purchase a new truck every 2-3 years. We use them for work every day of the week. I could not be happier with mine! It honestly is the Best truck that I have owned. The irronic thing is today we purchased another truck. The hard part was deciding weather to give my 2001 F250 Turbo Diesel 4X4 Lariat to my employees or buy myself another toy. We decided on the toy. A F350 Turbo Diesel Lariat 4x4 dually. Along with keeping the 01'Personally from my experience with my trucks I would not look any further than your local ford dealer. Old Henry Ford would be proud of these trucks!!