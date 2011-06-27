  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,370
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,370
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,370
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,370
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Front head room41.3 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Length226.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5913 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Height80 in.
Maximum payload4900 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles