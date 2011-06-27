  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,820
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle56.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,820
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,820
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,820
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,820
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Front head room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room68 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Length245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight6393 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Height81 in.
Maximum payload4620 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles