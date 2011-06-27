Used 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length227.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5256 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload4640.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Amber Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
