Used 1999 Ford F-250 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Length225.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload2305.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Graphite
