Used 1999 Ford F-250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/510.0 mi.
|325.0/425.0 mi.
|390.0/510.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|37.8 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|no
|64.9 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|no
|32.2 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|64.7 in.
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|224.2 in.
|224.2 in.
|224.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6950 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|6950 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|7.2 in.
|7.2 in.
|Height
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2595.0 lbs.
|2280.0 lbs.
|2595.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.5 in.
|138.5 in.
|138.5 in.
|Width
|78.4 in.
|78.4 in.
|78.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
