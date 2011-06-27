  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/510.0 mi.325.0/425.0 mi.390.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.25.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm220 hp @ 4500 rpm220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.8 in.no
Rear hip Roomno64.9 in.no
Rear leg roomno32.2 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno64.7 in.no
Measurements
Length224.2 in.224.2 in.224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Gross weight6950 lbs.6800 lbs.6950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Maximum payload2595.0 lbs.2280.0 lbs.2595.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.138.5 in.138.5 in.
Width78.4 in.78.4 in.78.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
