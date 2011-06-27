  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford F-250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg13/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/480.0 mi.390.0/480.0 mi.325.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm220 hp @ 4500 rpm220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.8 in.
Rear hip Roomnono64.9 in.
Rear leg roomnono32.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono64.7 in.
Measurements
Length222.3 in.222.3 in.222.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Height72.7 in.72.7 in.75.5 in.
Maximum payload2510.0 lbs.2510.0 lbs.2440.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.138.8 in.138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
