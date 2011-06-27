Used 1998 Ford F-250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/480.0 mi.
|390.0/480.0 mi.
|325.0/400.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|no
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|no
|64.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|no
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|no
|64.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|222.3 in.
|222.3 in.
|222.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7200 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|Height
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|75.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|2510.0 lbs.
|2510.0 lbs.
|2440.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.8 in.
|138.8 in.
|138.8 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
