Used 1997 Ford F-250 HD XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Maximum payload3595.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
