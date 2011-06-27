  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1997 Ford F-250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Ford F-250 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 F-250
Overview
See F-250 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Length220.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Maximum payload2420.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Teal Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Vermont Green
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
See F-250 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Ford F-250 XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles