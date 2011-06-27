  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford F-250 HD XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque395 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length222.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload3470.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
