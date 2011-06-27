  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford F-250 HD XL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size7.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length219.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4186 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Torreador Red
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
