Used 1996 Ford F-250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Combined MPG14nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)483.6/632.4 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.37.2 gal.
Combined MPG14nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm400 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l7.5 l5.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.2 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.6 in.no
Rear hip Roomno62.2 in.no
Rear leg roomno37.9 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno64.8 in.no
Measurements
Length213.3 in.248.7 in.213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.nono
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.168.4 in.133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Oxford White
