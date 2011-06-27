  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford F-250 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)483.6/632.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload4045.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • White
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Black
