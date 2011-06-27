  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford F-250 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1995 F-250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Measurements
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload4025.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Black
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
