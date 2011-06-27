Used 1995 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

One tough truck! matt , 01/10/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had this truck 8 years going on 9. It's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It never quits. It has so much torque. I haven't found anything I couldn't pull. I plow snow with it and drive it daily. The guys at Ford knew something when they built this model and year. It's a consistent performer. I'm not even close to being bored with it. It continues to surprise me and excite me every time that I drive it. Report Abuse

nice truck Matt , 10/15/2006 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a '95. Its an XLT 4x4 with the 5.8 and a 5 speed. I am very pleased with this truck. It has good road manners, and shines offroad. This truck loves the mud and is at home on the trail. The manual locking hubs are a pain, though they are strong. Overall, this is a great truck. My only gripe is poor(13 mpg) gas mileage, but it's a truck. If I wanted good gas mileage I would have bought a Prius. Report Abuse

public display of horsepower pdh , 02/23/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my truck even though I've done a lot lot to it. Bought it at 121,000 miles; at 140,000 miles had to rebuild the engine - new Crane cam, pistions, pushrods, lifters, new alternator, new water pump but the alt and water pump lasted 125,000 miles. Factory original 2 sets of tires also put a k&n air filter Only use Rotella T 5-40 full synthetic and platnium plugs, premium wires premium every thing - also have a goose neck hitch and full range of 6 axle trailer brake and all lights, even rv hook ups pushing 270hp and 400 ft pds Report Abuse

bad azz blue truck billy bob , 01/19/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my truck from a auction in 2010, the truck has 10,256.....thats right 10256 orginal miles. No turn back of mile cause the one and only owner was the US government...confirmed it with car fax. truck is in great shape, runs great and looks great too....no rust on body. Some rust (age 15 yrs) underneith. The roads in michigan are really bad. My other cars got ripped apart from pot holes....now my truck makes the pot holes!! Report Abuse