Used 1994 Ford F-250 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
