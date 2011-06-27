Used 1994 Ford F-250 XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 3600 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|155.0 in.
|Length
|235.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10000 lbs.
|Width
|79.0 in.
